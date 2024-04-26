NewJeans' singles, Japanese debut to proceed as planned, despite Hybe-Ador feud

NewJeans' next release, slated for the end of May, and the girl group's Japanese debut in June will proceed as planned, regardless of the ongoing corporate conflict between Ador and Hybe. Ador is a sublabel of Hybe.

According to a Hybe official, there is no change in the plan regarding NewJeans' upcoming engagements. She stated that all of the officially announced events for NewJeans in 2024 and 2025 will proceed as scheduled.

The girl group is on track to release the new double single album "How Sweet" on May 24 in Korea. Presales started Friday. The music video for "Bubble Gum," included on the new album, is scheduled to be released at midnight Saturday via Hybe's channel on YouTube.

NewJeans is also set for a Japanese debut on June 21 with singles “Supernatural” and “Right Now.” Subsequently, the group goes to the Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27 for a pair of meet-and-greet events with fans.

NewJeans is also to release a new full album in the latter half of the year, with the group's first world tour to take place in 2025.

Concerns about NewJeans' future activities have arisen following the intensifying corporate conflict between Ador CEO Min Hee-jin and Hybe Entertainment.

The drama began Monday when Hybe launched an audit into Ador's CEO and executives by seizing the firm's computers and obtaining in-person testimony from Ador employees, alleging that Min and the executives were planning to seize control of the subsidiary label and break away from Hybe.

On Thursday morning, Hybe released a press statement saying that the audit found evidence of plans by Min and other Ador executives to attract outside investment in order to push out Hybe. Min holds an 18 percent stake in the company, while Hybe has an 80 percent stake. The statement also detailed Min consulting with a shaman on the firm's management.

Hours later, Min held a nearly three-hour press conference in which she denied the allegations against her, while accusing Hybe of poor management of Ador. Hybe followed by filing a complaint with the Yongsan Police Station against Min and Ador’s vice president for breach of trust, alleging that Min had spread false information during the press conference.