Second Gimpo civil servant found dead, after apologizing for not finishing work

A second public official from Gimpo City Hall was found to have committed suicide, police said on Thursday.

Police received a 112 call on Thursday morning from a civil servant at Gimpo City Hall in Gyeonggi Province, who was unable to reach his colleague, a man in his 40s. He said he had received a text message from his colleague saying, “I am sorry I couldn't finish my work first before going,” the previous evening.

Within 30 minutes of the call, police found the man dead in his car, which was parked in a soccer field parking lot in Masan-dong, Gimpo. No will was found in the car.

The Gimpo police are investigating the details of the man’s death by questioning his colleagues and family. A police official said there are no direct crime suspects.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old civil servant from the same city hall was also found dead in his car. His name and contact information had been posted in an online cafe by a user indicating he was in charge of approving road construction that had created traffic congestion in the city, leading to a barrage of angry comments.

On the cause of the latest death of the Gimpo City Hall employee, the police added, “Although we have not yet found evidence proving the man was suffering from malicious civil complaints, we will continue to investigate the matter."

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.