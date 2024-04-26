Samsung mobile chief, Google device head meet in Seoul

Samsung Electronics President and mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon (left) and Google Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh pose for a photo during a meeting in Seoul. (Rick Osterloh's X)

Samsung Electronics President and mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon and Google Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh, who oversees the company’s platforms and devices team, met in Seoul on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen their partnership on artificial intelligence.

After a meeting with Roh on Thursday, Osterloh posted later in the day on X, previously known as Twitter, with a picture taken with the Korean tech giant’s mobile chief.

“Had a terrific conversation with TM and Samsung Mobile leadership. Our partnership has never been stronger. I'm thrilled about our collaboration on AI and the many opportunities ahead for both companies,” the post read.

The two companies have been collaborating since the launch of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series smartphones equipped with Google's Android operating system in 2010, and have also strengthened AI collaboration by featuring Google’s AI-powered Circle to Search in the latest Galaxy S24 series in January.

The topic of the two chiefs’ gathering is unknown, but expansion in AI cooperation was reportedly discussed as a major topic at the meeting, which was the first since Osterloh was appointed as the new team leader this month, according to industry sources.

Samsung retweeted Osterloh’s post and commented, “Google continues as we work towards a shared vision of delivering the best Android ecosystem of products and services. Exciting things are coming up for the future of AI-powered Android and Galaxy experiences.”