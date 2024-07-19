Samsung sees fewer preorders for Galaxy Z foldable phones

Visitors try out devices at the Galaxy Studio Experience zone at the Samsung store in Hongdae, western Seoul. (Samsung Electronics)

Preorders for Samsung Electronics’ new foldable smartphones have topped 910,000 units in South Korea, a decline from 1.02 million preorders for their predecessors last year, according to the tech giant on Friday.

Ahead of the official release of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 on July 24, Samsung accepted preorders for the new phones for a week until Thursday in Korea.

Despite a nearly 10 percent decline from last year, consumers in their 20s and 30s – Samsung’s target audience – made up more than half the preorder buyers for the first time. Last year, the figure was 43 percent.

"This year's lighter and slimmer phones having enhanced portability appears to be a key factor that appeals to young people," a Samsung official said.

Of the two types of phones, the clamshell-type Z Flip6 made up 60 percent of this year's preorders, while the Z Fold6 with a larger screen made up the remaining 40 percent. The share of the Z Fold6 was up from last year’s 30 percent.

When it comes to the preferred color, silver shadow was the most popular choice for both models.