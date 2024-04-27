N. Korea reaffirms plan to bolster space reconnaissance capabilities

Most Popular
N. Korea reaffirms plan to bolster space reconnaissance capabilitiesBy Yonhap
Published : April 27, 2024 - 15:43
North Korea on Saturday reiterated its commitment to launching more reconnaissance satellites into orbit this year after putting its first spy satellite into orbit in November.
Pyongyang "will carry out an important mission to enhance its space reconnaissance capabilities as planned to monitor and control the US and other hostile forces' military movements and aggressive attempts," an unnamed spokesperson of the North's National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea put its first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, into orbit in November after two failed attempts in May and August and has vowed to launch three more this year. It has yet to disclose any timeline for the launches but has repeatedly reaffirmed the plan through the KCNA.
The North blamed the "US ambitions to militarize space" for its push for space development.
"The US has been building a big space army over the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding area with an ultimate goal to launch a preemptive nuclear attack," the spokesperson said, accusing Washington of escalating the possibility of an actual war breaking out in the region.
The North also denounced recent remarks by Stephen Whiting, the commander of the US Space Command, that North Korea's satellite launch violates UN. Security Council resolutions, saying the US is acting based on "double standards."
North Korea has the right to develop space and use it as a military means for self-defense, the spokesperson said, reiterating the country's position on space development. (Yonhap)
