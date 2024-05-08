[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream to drop pre-release from 2nd Japan single

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream will roll out the Japanese single “Moonlight” online on Wednesday, in advance of the full release of its second single album of the same title that is due out on June 5, according to SM Entertainment. The band will perform the pop dance tune on stage at its concert in Osaka on May 11-12, giving the audience the first look at the performance. The concert will be the beginning of the Japan leg of the tour, “The Dream Show 3: Dream Escape in Japan,” which will bring the seven members to Tokyo on May 25-26 and to Nagoya on June 2. The group launched the tour in Seoul last week and will visit fans around the world before holding encore concerts in Seoul from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The upcoming single album comes over a year since the previous single “Best Friend Ever” which topped Oricon’s daily and weekly album rankings. Illit debuts on Billboard 200 in record time

Rookie girl group Illit entered Billboard 200 with its debut album, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday. EP “Super Real Me” hit the main albums chart at No. 93 and the group made it in the shortest time for a K-pop act since its debut. The group of five set the record on Billboard’s Hot 100 last week when the lead single “Magnetic” debuted on the main songs chart at No. 91, barely a month since the fivesome burst onto the K-pop scene and became the first debut song from a K-pop girl group to enter the chart. “Magnetic” is staying strong on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US ranking No. 12 and No. 6 respectively. NewJeans’ Hyein suffers foot injury

Hyein of NewJeans will take time off due to a foot injury, said agency Ador on Wednesday. She was diagnosed with a hairline fracture on her foot last month and has been focusing on treatment and recovery, said the management company adding that she will have to miss promotional activities for the group’s upcoming single “How Sweet” as she still needs to refrain from movements that can affect the injury. The quintet is set to bring out the double single album on May 24 and another in Japan on June 21. The music video for “Bubble Gum,” one of the two songs from the single, was unveiled last week and ranked No. 2 on YouTube’s weekly trending music video chart. The video has amassed 5 million views on YouTube in 13 hours and more than 27 million as of Wednesday. EXO’s D.O tops iTunes chart in 36 regions with solo album

