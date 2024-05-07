Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report

    Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
  2. 2

    Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report

    Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report
  3. 3

    [AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?

    [AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?
  4. 4

    Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology

    Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology
  5. 5

    Students with history of violence will be barred from becoming teachers

    Students with history of violence will be barred from becoming teachers
  1. 6

    Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis

    Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis
  2. 7

    Samsung mocks Apple over iPhone alarm glitch

    Samsung mocks Apple over iPhone alarm glitch
  3. 8

    Chip up cycle won’t stay long: SK chief

    Chip up cycle won’t stay long: SK chief
  4. 9

    Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations

    Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations
  5. 10

    'Queen of Tears' riding high on Netflix chart

    'Queen of Tears' riding high on Netflix chart
소아쌤

Top prosecutor pledges 'speedy, strict' probe into first lady's luxury bag allegations

By Yonhap

Published : May 7, 2024 - 10:41

    • Link copied

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok speaks to reporters in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office on Tuesday. (Yonhap) Prosecutor General Lee One-seok speaks to reporters in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The top prosecutor on Tuesday pledged to speedily and strictly conduct an investigation into allegations that first lady Kim Keon Hee illegally received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022.

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok made the pledge after he ordered last week the creation of an investigation team dedicated to the allegations involving the first lady.

"The prosecution will conduct the investigation speedily and strictly only in accordance with evidence and the legal principles and take appropriate action accordingly," Lee told reporters.

Last year, Voice of Seoul, an internet news outlet, first reported the allegations that Kim received a Christian Dior handbag worth 3 million won ($2,210) from a Korean American pastor in September 2022.

The outlet also published a video showing the scene, which was recorded by the pastor using a hidden camera.

The outlet's head has since filed a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol and the first lady on suspicions of bribery and anti-graft law violations.

Following its landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, the main opposition Democratic Party has pledged to pursue legislation mandating a special probe into multiple suspicions surrounding the first lady during the upcoming parliamentary term. (Yonhap)

Related Stories

More from Headlines