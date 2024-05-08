Expert in archival, book pathology endorses 'hanji' UNESCO heritage listing

Maria Letizia Sebastiani presents pages of a book that shows how "hanji" was used to restore and preserve an illuminated Greek Gospel Book from the 6th century at the Korean Cultural Center in Rome, during a press conference on Monday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

“As someone who has dedicated a lifetime to studying various types of paper for preservation and restoration, I definitely see the value in registering 'hanji' with UNESCO's heritage list, and I believe this is very important,” said Maria Letizia Sebastiani, an authoritative figure in the field of archival and book pathology.

The former director of Italy’s National Institute of Historic Heritage Preservation and Restoration, known as ICPAL, conveyed this to a group of South Korean reporters on Monday at the Korea Cultural Center in Rome, highlighting the significance of hanji, or traditional Korean mulberry paper. According to Sebastiani, hanji plays a crucial role in reviving faded artifacts, including centuries-old archival materials, books and more.

On March 31, the Cultural Heritage Administration submitted a proposal for the evaluation of the "traditional knowledge and skills associated with the production of hanji and related cultural practices in the Republic of Korea" to be added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The institute Sebastiani worked for before she retired in December 2020, she explained, does not perform restorations unless the historical documents it receives are of significant value.

Since 2015, the ICPAL, which plays a crucial role in developing methodologies for the preservation and restoration of paper-based materials, serving both national heritage and international conservation efforts, tested many different types of hanji, from various scientific perspectives.

The papers used before hanji always had unsatisfactory aspects, but hanji was satisfactory in all respects, thereby replacing "washi," the traditional Japanese paper, previously used at the ICPAL, Sebastiani said.

First tested in 2015 for physical, chemical, and biological attributes, two types of hanji received certification in 2016. Since then, the ICPAL has thoroughly vetted and certified a total of five types of hanji, establishing them as a standard for both national and international projects in collaboration with the institute.