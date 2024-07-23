First licensed Chinese musical attracts Korean audience with resonating story

Actors of "The Butterfly on the Bund 1939" perform during the first performance on Saturday at TOM Theater in Daehangno, Seoul. (Focustage)

The first-ever licensed musical from China, "The Butterfly on the Bund 1939," premiered Saturday at TOM Theater in Daehangno, marking a milestone for Chinese production companies and fulfilling the collaborative aspirations of the two countries' creators.

The musical revolves around two women living in turbulent 1939 Shanghai.

The production is a collaborative work of Shanghai-based Focustage and Seoul-based Never Ending Play.

“I think the script and music of ‘The Butterfly on the Bund 1939,’ are profound. The way it condenses and personalizes Chinese history gives it a sense of elegance and refinement,” Oh Se-hyeok, playwright and the founder and CEO of Seoul-based Never Ending Play, told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

The original musical, created by a team comprising new playwrights Hua An, Zhao Xinyuon and composers Zhang Yutong and Ye Jianfeng, premiered in January 2023 in Shanghai. Since then, it has been performed nearly 200 times across 20 Chinese cities and continues to tour.

After seeing the musical in June 2023, Oh believed it would resonate with Korean audiences. Around that time, the Chinese company was eyeing global expansion, leading to their collaboration.

The Korean version's team consists of director Lee Gi-bbeum and music director Lee Jin-wook.

After the first performance on Saturday, the small-theater production saw its ranking jump to enter the top 10 on Interpark ticketing platform in the musical category, occupied by big theater productions such as “Kinky Boots,” “Frankenstein,” “Hadestown,” “Hero,” and “Chicago.”