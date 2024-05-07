Local filmmakers criticize ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ monopoly of screens

While ticket sales of the latest crime action franchise “The Roundup: Punishment” continue to climb toward the 10 million mark, filmmakers criticized the film’s monopoly of screens, occupying over 80 percent of all screens in Korea.

The film is the fourth installment about hot-blooded detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok), who this time is on a mission to nab the head of an illegal casino cartel. With no clear rivals in cinemas following its April 24 opening, the movie quickly garnered 8.5 million admissions as of Monday.

Putting a dent in the film's success is the accusation of monopoly being made by local filmmakers, who add that such screen domination is “ruining” the local cinema ecosystem.

“This is a result of what multiplex cinemas are doing to attract the audience (by letting the movie occupy many screens),” said Lee Ha-young, CEO of Haha Films, a local distributor, during a panel discussion held on the sidelines of the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Thursday.

The discussion titled “Dialogue for Restoring the Korean Film Ecosystem” was organized by five major film associations including the Korean Film Producers’ Association.

“During prime hours, ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ is practically the only film screening. ... It is ruining the local film ecosystem,” Lee said, referring to the movie taking up over 80 percent of screening showtimes in the first week of its release.