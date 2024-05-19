Korea set to finalize action plan for medical school quota increases

Cardiology textbooks are stacked in a lecture hall at a medical school in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday as the medical school enrollment quota hikes for 2025 are set to be finalized. Worries deepen as medical students who have been boycotting classes to protest the increase show no signs of returning. (Yonhap)

South Korea is set to finalize implementation plans for university medical school admissions for the upcoming year, anticipated this week, integrating the government's proposal to augment the medical school enrollment quota.

The finalization comes following the Seoul High Court's rejection of an injunction on Thursday, which was sought by the medical community to halt the plan's implementation. The ruling paves the way for an expansion of the enrollment at medical schools, despite vehement opposition from doctors and medical students.

According to the education circle on Sunday, the Korean Council for University Education plans to hold a university admissions committee meeting this week to review and approve the revised plans of each university on how much they will raise their medical school enrollment quotas for the 2025 academic year.

After the meeting, each university will announce its finalized enrollment guidelines on its website by the end of this month, including admission units and majors, the number of applicants it expects to accept, how it will conduct its recruitment and how it will reflect high school students' records and results of the Suneung, Korea's national college entrance exam.

Among the 32 medical schools allocated additional medical school enrollment slots for next year, 15 universities have completed their revised plans to admit additional medical students next year, including Euljin University, Hallym University, Chonnan National University and University of Ulsan.

Of the 17 universities that have not completed this process, Ajou University and Inha University have gone through internal faculty and university council procedures to do so, with only the final promulgation processes remaining.

Each university has a slightly different process for revising its bylaws, but most often, the process involves the president of the school announcing a final decision after holding meetings with university and faculty councils.

Pusan National University, where the university and faculty councils initially opposed the expansion plan, with its academic board rejecting a revision of school regulations, will convene an academic affairs meeting on Tuesday to reconsider its earlier decision.

As the first among the 32 medical schools to decline school regulation amendments that would be necessary to increase the number of medical school seats, Pusan National University had originally been mandated to raise its total medical school quota from the current 125 to 200 by next year.

Opting to utilize only half of its allocation, the university submitted a finalized enrollment quota plan last month to admit 163 medical students for the 2025 academic year.

Kyungpook National University, which also failed to pass its revision plan in a faculty council meeting held last Thursday, said they plan to resubmit the revision.

“There is consensus (on the medical school expansion proposal) and looking at the atmosphere, there will be no problem (in passing the revision),” said an official at Kyungpook National University.

Kyungpook National University added that the proposal to increase the number of medical students was stalled due to disagreements over other issues besides the medical quota, such as expanding the number of majors and establishing a new international studies division.

The government maintains the stance that each university must adhere to the allocation of medical school seats as determined by the education minister in accordance with the Higher Education Act.

As outlined in Article 60 of the Higher Education Act, the ministry may implement corrective measures if schools fail to comply with the state's enrollment plan.

The Higher Education Act also stipulates that the education minister may cancel or suspend the violation of the regulations, reduce the number of students in the school, abolish departments or suspend student admissions.

With the hurdle removed after the court's decision, South Korea will likely see the first increase in medical student admissions in 27 years.

The limit has been capped at 3,058 students per year since 2006, down from 3,507 in 2000, to assuage doctors protesting the policy of separating the prescribing and dispensing of drugs at the time.

If Cha University, which is not required to submit a revised admissions quota as it is a graduate school of medicine, decides to raise its quota at least 50 percent, or 20 spots, the total enrollment at all medical schools will increase by at least 1,489 and up to 1,509, if it recruits 100 percent of the number of spots.