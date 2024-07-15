[Herald Interview] UK surgeon recalls how school shaped path to success

David Rew, a UK surgeon and academic publishing adviser, recently shared his journey from his school days at Christ College Brecon, to his esteemed career in medicine.

In an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul, Rew recounted how his experiences at the historic Welsh school were instrumental in shaping his determination, compassion and leadership skills.

David Rew has built his career as a surgeon in the UK since 1981. Despite partially retiring from surgery in 2023, Rew remains active in the medical field and contributes to international publishing through his work with Elsevier’s Scopus, one of the world's biggest source-neutral abstract and citation databases curated by independent subject matter experts who are recognized leaders in their fields.

Reflecting on his formative years, Rew credited Christ College Brecon for laying the foundation of his successful career.

"I was head boy of the school from 1970 to 1974, and those years were pivotal," he said.

Christ College, nestled in the scenic market town of Brecon in mid-Wales, is renowned for its emphasis on academic excellence and character development. Established in 1541 by King Henry VIII, it is one of the independent day and boarding schools in the United Kingdom.

"Christ College provided a stable educational environment," Rew explained.

"It was a small school, which allowed us to form close-knit relationships and receive individualized attention from our teachers." This nurturing environment helped Rew excel academically and instilled in him a sense of responsibility and leadership. "I did very well in my first couple of years and was advanced two years, allowing me to take my O-levels early," he recalled.

Rew’s time at Christ College was marked by a rigorous academic curriculum complemented by an array of extracurricular activities. "We played rugby five days a week, ran cross-country, and participated in various outdoor pursuits," he said. These activities not only built physical endurance but also taught resilience and teamwork—qualities essential for a successful medical career, he recalled.

The school’s emphasis on holistic education was crucial in shaping Rew’s character. "Christ College was not just about learning facts. It was about using knowledge effectively and developing leadership skills," he noted. This philosophy resonated with him throughout his life, influencing his approach to medicine and his role in international publishing.

After leaving Christ College, Rew attended Cambridge University, where he studied natural sciences for medicine. His journey continued at King's College Hospital in London, where he honed his surgical skills. "I always knew I wanted to do surgery," he said. His passion for practical work, combined with his ability to handle complex situations, made him a natural fit for the field.

Rew’s career is a testament to the values instilled in him at Christ College. As a surgeon, he led teams through challenging operations, often under high-pressure situations. His leadership extended beyond the operating room, as he contributed to significant advancements in trauma care during his time with the British Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In addition to his medical career, Rew has been a key figure in global academic publishing. As an editor and board member of the European Journal of Surgical Oncology, he covered many forms of cancer surgery. Serving as Editor in Chief of the EJSO, he played a pivotal role in the digital transformation of academic literature, making high-quality research accessible worldwide.

"During my editorship, the journal doubled its content, impact factor and publication frequency, and it transformed from a regional (European) to a global journal with around 240,000 full article downloads per year," he said.

He was later invited to join the content selection advisory board of the globally recognized SCOPUS Citation System as the subject chair for medicine. He continues such work and organizes meetings with the South Korean Advisory Board, which was created 10 years ago.

Rew stressed the impact of a strong educational foundation on an individual's life.

"Looking back, I realize how fortunate I was," he said. "The choices my parents made and the guidance I received from my teachers at Christ College have been instrumental in my journey."

As Christ College Brecon embarks on a new chapter with potential projects in Korea, Rew’s journey from the Welsh mountains to the forefront of global surgery and publishing serves as an inspiring example of the school's enduring legacy.

"It’s about giving young people the opportunity to learn transferable skills that maximize their potential," he said.

Christ College Brecon is currently short-listed for the Independent School Award, Co-Educational School of the Year and recognized as a finalist of the Muddy Stiletto School Awards, Best Experiential Learning Senior School, according to a school official.