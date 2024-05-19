Most Popular
Blitzers reach semifinal of 'Britain's Got Talent'By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 19, 2024 - 13:58
K-pop boy band Blitzers have reached the semifinal of the British audition program "Britain's Got Talent."
Blitzers appeared on the British show Saturday, delivering a passionate performance that secured their spot in the semifinals.
The first season of the show, which aims to discover top talent across various fields, including singers, dancers, and comedians, kicked off in 2007. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli are appearing as judges for the current season.
The sextet is the first K-pop idol group to be invited by BGT and participate in the audition.
Dressed in white, casual outfits, Blitzers introduced themselves by saying, "We want to perform on the Wembley stage someday and become famous in both Korea and the UK." They performed a cover of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," receiving an explosive response from the audience.
Blitzers' choreography was created by DokTeuk Crew, who received high praise after appearing on the American audition program "America's Got Talent" in 2021. Blitzers delivered a high-quality performance that included high-level acrobatic choreography, earning unanimous approval from the judges to advance to the semifinals.
After making their debut in May 2021, Blitzers have engaged in several overseas activities. The group conducted a US and Europe tour concert in 2022, performing in six cities across the US and eight European countries. In July last year, they held a tour concert in Japan, and this April, they held a stand-alone concert in India.
