[Photo News] Seoul seeks 'best sleeper'

By Choi Ji-won

Published : May 18, 2024 - 17:16

A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Seoulites continue their search for winners of quality rest.

Following last weekend's zoning out contest, a best sleeper competition was held on Saturday afternoon at Yeouido Hangang Park.

Starting at 2 p.m., participants napped for an hour and a half, during which their heart rates were measured every half hour. The winner was determined by the greatest difference between their baseline heart rate, measured before the nap, and their lowest heart rate during the nap.

This contest was part of the Seoul City Government's Hangang Outdoor Library program, which aims to provide various activities for exhausted city dwellers to recharge.

A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) A contest for best sleeper takes place at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

