Pupils to gather in Seoul, Tokyo to celebrate Janos Starker's 100th birthday in July

In celebration of late cellist Janos Starker’s 100th birthday and his legacy, two of Starker’s students, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi and Yang Sung-won, who both went on to have successful careers, will bring together more than 20 of Starker’s pupils and their pupils for a festival in Seoul and Tokyo in July.

Japanese cellist Tsutsumi, president of Suntory Hall in Toyko and a professor, and South Korea's Yang, the artistic director of Music in PyeongChang and also a professor, joined forces as the artistic directors of the Janos Starker 100th Anniversary Cello Festival.

Twenty-five years apart, Tsutsumi, 81, and Yang, 56, both said that Starker’s teaching went beyond just helping them develop their techniques.

Tsutsumi began studying with Starker in 1961 and Yang in 1987 at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where the Hungarian-American cellist, who left over 150 recordings, taught from 1958 until his death in 2013.

When Tsutsumi asked Starker during his first lesson why he was teaching when he was so busy with concerts, the Japanese cellist was told by Starker that “Teaching and concerts are like two tires of an automobile, and if one of them lapses, it can not go on.”

Starker began teaching when he was 8 years old, when he was told and paid to practice weekly with a 6-year-old girl named Eva Czako, according to his autobiography, “The World of Music According to Starker.”

“When teaching, he could have taught things that would provide immediate results. However, my teacher always reminded me to look at things from a medium to long-term perspective and to never forget that what we are teaching is art. He emphasized that our job as performers is not to be entertainers but to be artists representing the heritage of humanity. This teaching always served as a reminder for us,” Yang told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.