CJ Logistics to build cold chain logistics center in central US

CJ Logistics, South Korea's biggest logistics company, said Sunday it will build a cold chain logistics center in the United States as part of efforts to expand its foothold in the North American market.

The new center, tailored for the delivery of cold storage products and frozen goods, will be set up in New Century, Kansas, where a major railway is nearby, according to the company.

The 27,034-square-meter center will start operations in the third quarter of next year and be able to deliver goods from the central state to about 85 percent of the US within two days.

The Korean company said it first plans to handle products of global food company Upfield and later provide its cold chain logistics service to other clients.

CJ Logistics also plans to open a 25,000-square-meter cold chain logistics center in Georgia later this year. (Yonhap)