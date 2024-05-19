Actors involved in past controversies return first via streaming service originals

South Korean actors who have been involved in controversies or facing charges are returning to the screen via streaming services, where they face less scrutiny and regulations.

These comebacks can serve as tests to gauge the timing of their official comebacks, according to critics, Sunday.

Actor Bae Sung-woo, who has been suspended from appearing on broadcast channels such as KBS and MBC for driving under the influence in November 2020, appears on the Netflix original series "The 8 Show," released Friday, Since the incident, which resulted in a fine of 7 million won ($5,170), he appeared in two movies last year, one filmed before the incident and one with a minimal appearance. But the latest Netflix show filmed in the second half of 2022 marks his first gig as a main cast member since the incident.

In the 8-part thriller series, Bae takes on the role of a contestant residing on the first floor, an individual with a disability who goes to great lengths to earn money. "The 8 Show" narrates the story of eight participants who must stay trapped inside a building with eight floors to earn money.

Regarding the social backlash surrounding his appearance on the Netflix series, Bae made an official apology during a press conference held on May 10.

"This work was made with the sweat and effort of many people, including the director, actors and production team," said Bae.

"I participated in the work with a heavy heart, fearing that my presence might be a nuisance but hoping that I wasn't too much of a burden," the 51-year-old actor said.