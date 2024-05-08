Police seek arrest warrant for med student who killed girlfriend

Police said late Tuesday they plan to seek an arrest warrant for a medical school student in his 20s accused of killing his girlfriend on a building rooftop near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul.

The Seoul Seocho Police Station said the suspect, whom the authorities only identified as a student in his 20s attending one of the top medical schools here, was detained after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times and murdering her on the rooftop around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect later admitted to his crimes and reportedly confessed to the police that he stabbed his girlfriend after she tried to break up with him.

Police initially visited the crime scene after receiving a report that a man was attempting to jump off the building. The suspect, who was rescued and escorted off the rooftop by the police, then claimed that he had left a bag with his medicine behind. The officers found the victim’s body on the rooftop upon revisiting the site to retrieve the bag.

The medicines were not identified as illegal drugs, according to the police.

The suspect was also not intoxicated when he allegedly committed the murder, the authorities explained.