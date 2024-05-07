Man stabs woman and her son amid financial dispute, killing 1

A man in his 80s has been apprehended for stabbing a woman and her son at an apartment complex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul on Tuesday.

According to Seoul Suseo Police Station, the suspect allegedly stabbed a woman in her 50s and her son after raiding their home in Gaepo-dong at 8 a.m., Tuesday morning. The woman was quickly transferred to the nearest hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but was later pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The son is currently being treated at the hospital for his injuries but is not in critical condition.

After committing the crime, the octogenarian suspect went to a nearby police station and turned himself in. The police then apprehended the suspect.

According to local media reports, the man confessed to the police during questioning that he had lent 5 billion won ($3.6 million) to the woman 10 years ago, and that they had quarreled over financial issues for some time since then.

He also confessed that he had thrown away the weapon in the bushes near the crime scene. The police later retrieved it.

“We are still questioning the suspect on the motives behind his actions, but so far, we have found that there was quite a bit of conflict between the suspect and woman due to financial issues,” a police official told The Korea Herald.

The police will continue to investigate the suspect’s motives further to apply for an arrest warrant in accordance with Korean law.