NewJeans releases music video for 'Bubble Gum'By Yonhap
Published : April 27, 2024 - 16:44
K-pop girl group NewJeans unveiled the music video for its new single, "Bubble Gum," on Saturday, the group's agency said.
"Bubble Gum" is an easy-listening track featuring a simple drum pattern and a synthesizer sound, according to ADOR.
The song will be included in the group's new single album, "How Sweet," set to come out May 24.
The video opens with member Hyein saying "Today, I'll teach you how to make soap bubbles."
It then shows the members blowing bubble gum or playing with each other using bubbles, balloons and glass beads.
The video's settings, including a beach, a green ranch and a camping car on an early summer night, give viewers a refreshing feeling.
As of 4 p.m., 15 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video has garnered more than 6.2 million views. (Yonhap)
