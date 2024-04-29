Yoon, Lee end first talks with differences, agree to meet more

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung pose for a photo after their first meeting since Yoon was inaugurated, at the presidential office in Seoul on Monday. (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks Monday with Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung for the first time since taking office in May 2022, seeking the possibility of bipartisan cooperation after the opposition party's sweeping victory in the general election earlier this month.

Lee, Yoon's former presidential rival, said his party would cooperate with the ruling bloc with regard to thorny issues such as the government's standoff with the medical circles that has left the remaining staff in teaching hospitals fatigued due to a staffing shortage; a sweeping rental housing scam associated with South Korea's unique "jeonse" scheme to rent a house with a lump sum of money; as well as the reform of the public pension, which is projected to deplete faster with the unfolding population crisis.

The meeting ended with the differences on other domestic issues producing no official agreement, but the two agreed to meet more after the meeting which lasted over two hours.

On Lee's request to endorse the opposition party's campaign promise to provide 250,000 won ($182) in cash handouts to the entire population, Yoon suggested offering "more effective ways of lending a helping hand to the underserved," citing fiscal constraints and the possibility of the universal scheme further raising inflation.

Also, Lee expressed his regret over Yoon's repeated use of his veto power to strike down opposition-sponsored bills aimed at launching special probes into several issues.

Lee called for a special probe into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, which resulted in the deaths of 159 individuals.

Yoon's media aide told reporters after the meeting that the president sympathized with the need to launch a renewed investigation, but told Lee that the Democratic Party's proposal has a "legal glitch" that should be resolved before resuming the discussion.