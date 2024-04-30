[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen sets sales record with best-of album

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s best-of album, “17 Is Right Here,” sold more than 22.6 million copies on the day of release, according to a local tally released Tuesday. It sets the record for a compilation album from a K-pop act, according to agency Pledis Entertainment. The album topped iTunes top albums chart in 17 regions, while main track “Maestro” topped songs charts in 32. The band added four new songs -- “Maestro” and three songs from among subunits -- to 28 focus tracks it has released over nine years. Meanwhile, the band is in the middle of an encore tour that began in Korea and will resume in Osaka, Japan next month. The final concert will be held in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture on May 26. Boynextdoor hits Billboard 200 at No. 93

Boynextdoor entered the Billboard 200 at No. 93 with its second EP, agency KOZ Entertainment said Tuesday citing the chart preview. EP “How?” debuted on the main albums chart 69 rungs higher than previous EP “Why…” that released in September last year. The extended play also was No. 1 on iTunes top albums charts in five regions and topped Oricon’s weekly album rankings, selling more than 77,000 copies in its first week in Japan. At home, the album sold over 500,000 units, while lead single “Earth, Wind & Fire” earned the boy band three trophies from TV music chart shows. Its music video got 10 million views on YouTube in just 18 hours. The six bandmates are to begin promotions for the follow-up track, “so Let’s Go See the Stars.” Ive tops iTunes chart in 16 regions with 2nd EP

Ive’s second EP, “Ive Switch,” notched the top spot on iTunes top albums charts in 16 regions, according to Starship Entertainment on Tuesday. The music video for focus track “Heya” notched 10 million views on YouTube in 19 hours and was No. 1 on YouTube’s music videos trending worldwide chart. “Heya” is one of two lead tracks -- along with “Accendio” – and expectations for the music video have been high especially since the teaser clip hinted at the concept inspired by the beauty of traditional Korean culture. The six-track EP comes about six months after the previous mini album, “I’ve Mine,” which sold over 1.6 million copies in the first week. Between the two EPs, the group of six embarked on its first world tour, which it is to resume in Europe in June. TXT surpasses 100m views for ‘Loser=Lover’ music video

