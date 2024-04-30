S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook

The headquarters of Standard and Poor's in New York. (Getty Images)

Global credit appraiser S&P Global Ratings has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook, Seoul's finance ministry said Tuesday.

S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at the third-highest level on the company's table of "AA" since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating by one notch from "AA-." (Yonhap)