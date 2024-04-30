S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlook

Most Popular
S&P keeps 'AA' rating on S. Korea with stable outlookBy Yonhap
Published : April 30, 2024 - 19:09
Global credit appraiser S&P Global Ratings has maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook, Seoul's finance ministry said Tuesday.
S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at the third-highest level on the company's table of "AA" since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating by one notch from "AA-." (Yonhap)
