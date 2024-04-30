National Orchestra of Korea to savor tunes and wine in outdoor concerts

(From left) Jeong Jong-im, the director of "Aejuga," the National Orchestra of Korea's artistic director Chae Chi-seong and daegeum player Park Kyoung-min pose for group photos after a press conference held at Kooksoondang Brewery in Gangnam-gu on Monday. (National Orchestra of Korea) (From left) Jeong Jong-im, the director of "Aejuga," the National Orchestra of Korea's artistic director Chae Chi-seong and daegeum player Park Kyoung-min pose for group photos after a press conference held at Kooksoondang Brewery in Gangnam-gu on Monday. (National Orchestra of Korea)

“Pungnyu” in Korean literally means “wind flowing.” It encompasses a multifaceted concept such as harmony with nature, artistic flair, musical appreciation, leisurely stylish indulgence and being free-spirited enough to revel in life’s pleasures. During the Joseon era (1392–1910), the aristocracy considered entertainment as a chance to visit majestic mountains and pristine rivers, and write verses describing nature's beauty and their sentiments, accompanied by music, dance and liquor. This spirit of pungnyu is set for a revival this summer at the base of Namsan. The National Orchestra of Korea, a traditional Korean music orchestra under the National Theater of Korea, is gearing up for an outdoor concert titled "Aejuga -- Tunes and Wines," combining traditional liquor and traditional music. The concert is scheduled for June 1-2 at the Cultural Plaza in front of the Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea in Jung-gu.

"From the old paintings, we can see our ancestors enjoyed pungnyu, engaging in poetry writing, music, singing and dancing -- with a drink. This concert will be a chance to bask in the elegant style of traditional pungnyu," said Chae Chi-seong, the artistic director of the NOK, during a press conference held at Gangnam's Kooksoondang Brewery on Monday. “The National Orchestra of Korea has rarely performed outdoors. When it comes to indoor performances, audiences tend to watch in a rigid state. But we can say that our music is meant to be experienced amid nature,” Chae said. Two stages will be installed against the scenic backdrop of lush forests: one main stage for the full traditional orchestral music, and the other, a smaller stage for chamber music and solo performances.

