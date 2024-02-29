[Well-curated] Learn Hangeul with Pinkfong, get a caricature done and treat yourself to expensive dessert

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea’s fertility rate drops to new low
-
2
[Chung Chan-seung] The collapse of trust: South Korea's true health care crisis
-
3
[Herald Interview] Rival heir to Kim Ju-ae unlikely to appear: unification minister
-
4
[KH Explains] Why doctors refuse to bend despite lack of public support
-
5
[KH Explains] What does Apple's dead car project mean for Samsung, Hyundai?
Well-curated
-
1
Learn Hangeul with Pinkfong, get a caricature done and treat yourself to expensive dessert
-
2
Matcha espresso, salad that eats like meal, Ilya Milstein’s llustration
-
3
LP cafe, Pinkfong Baby Shark pop-up store and action painting studio
-
4
Traditional New Year festivities, clean cup of espresso and writing in solitude
-
5
Tribute to Fu Bao, travel back to '70s Seoul and quiet haven in city
[Well-curated] Learn Hangeul with Pinkfong, get a caricature done and treat yourself to expensive dessertBy Lee Si-jin, Hwang Dong-hee, Hong Yoo
Published : March 1, 2024 - 08:59
Learn Hangeul with Pinkfong
If you have young children, nephews or nieces who are Pinkfong fans, head to Pinkfong Hangeul Playground at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul with them this weekend.
The Pinkfong Hangeul Playground, which opened Monday, is an offline experience area, with photo zone, media zone and study zone teaching visitors Hangeul, the Korean writing system.
Children can take selfies with Pinkfong characters at the photo zone and enjoy a special animation at the media zone.
The study zone offers a special program for making a Hangeul-designed garland with art experts.
All participants will receive a Hangeul study book titled “Pinkfong Hangeul Playground” and have the chance to meet Pinkfong and take a Polaroid picture together.
Online reservations are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the official website for The Hyundai Seoul’s cultural center at www.ehyundai.com/mobile/culture/main.do. On-site reservations can also be made at The Hyundai Seoul.
The photo zone and media zone is free, but the study zone program costs 30,000 won ($22.50).
All programs are offered to children aged 5 to 7.
The Pinkfong Hangeul Playground will be available through Sunday.
Discover yourslf in just three minutes
Sometimes, you can discover a whole new side to yourself through how others see you. How about recording yourself in a new way instead of taking photos this weekend?
Discovering a new side of yourself is now as easy as standing in front of a whimsical lens at Acorn Caricature. This caricature franchise promises to unveil your newfound allure in just three minutes, embracing its motto "Discover your new charm."
The process is swift and engaging, beginning with a quick sitting that leads to a lively caricature sketch accentuating your distinctive features. While the wait is typically minimal, it may take a while on weekends. But as you wait your turn, you can have fun guessing the caricatures of famous figures and celebrities gracing the walls.
The Yeonnam-dong main store, open from noon to 9 p.m., has expanded to over 10 stores with various pop-up locations. Flagship stores such as those in Insa-dong, Myeong-dong, and Daehagno are open year-round. Each store offers unique goodies such as postcards and stickers.
The price for individual caricatures varies, typically ranging from 7,000 to 9,000 won. Additionally, customers can choose between A4- or A5-sized pictures, with or without a frame.
Acorn Caricature regularly updates its store information on Instagram (@uncles_painting) or official website (https://acorncaricature.imweb.me).
Gariguette, Tokyo’s famous mille-presse now in Seoul
Gariguette, the famous dessert shop in Tokyo’s Omotesando neighborhood, has opened its first store in Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam in Seoul.
Be ready to face a long queue even if you arrive before the shop opens at 10:30 a.m.
After a long wait, you will be able to get your hands on the popular mille-presse which, simply put, is a combination of mille-feuille and crepe with a filling of your choice.
Mille-presse without the filling tastes like a crispy almond pie.
The signature item is the Napoleon mille-presse, made with a special custard cream and strawberries.
The prices are not to be trifled with: The cheapest item on the menu costs 13,000 won ($10.00) and the most expensive, 21,000 won.
But it is worth the wait and the price if you like crispy and sweet-but-not-too-sweet desserts.
The store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday.
From Friday to Sunday, the store is open from 10:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit their Instagram (@gariguette_kr).
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US discuss NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country
-
Why doctors refuse to bend despite lack of public support
-
Cho, Blinken pledge 'watertight' response to any NK provocations