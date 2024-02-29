[Well-curated] Learn Hangeul with Pinkfong, get a caricature done and treat yourself to expensive dessert

Visitors watch a Hangeul-themed animation at Pinkfong Hangeul Playground's media zone at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul. (Pinkfong Company)

Learn Hangeul with Pinkfong

If you have young children, nephews or nieces who are Pinkfong fans, head to Pinkfong Hangeul Playground at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul with them this weekend.

The Pinkfong Hangeul Playground, which opened Monday, is an offline experience area, with photo zone, media zone and study zone teaching visitors Hangeul, the Korean writing system.

Children can take selfies with Pinkfong characters at the photo zone and enjoy a special animation at the media zone.

The study zone offers a special program for making a Hangeul-designed garland with art experts.

All participants will receive a Hangeul study book titled “Pinkfong Hangeul Playground” and have the chance to meet Pinkfong and take a Polaroid picture together.

Online reservations are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the official website for The Hyundai Seoul’s cultural center at www.ehyundai.com/mobile/culture/main.do. On-site reservations can also be made at The Hyundai Seoul.

The photo zone and media zone is free, but the study zone program costs 30,000 won ($22.50).

All programs are offered to children aged 5 to 7.

The Pinkfong Hangeul Playground will be available through Sunday.