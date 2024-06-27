[Well-curated] Treat yourself to tequila, multisensory art and rich desserts

Jose Cuervo pop-up store Tour de La Rojena is located at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Jose Cuervo pop-up store Tour de La Rojena is located at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Jose Cuervo pop-up store If you are with friends and family at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southwest Seoul, this weekend, stop by the shopping complex’s latest pop-up store, featuring tequila brand Jose Cuervo. Located on the first floor of Lotte World Tower, the Jose Cuervo pop-up store offers a gastronomic experience for visitors to take a sneak peek into Mexican culture and its famous tequila. The pop-up store invites visitors on a tour of the world’s oldest tequila distillery, Jose Cuervo's La Rojena. After a quick ID check to determine you are of legal drinking age, visitors put on a wristband to enjoy the event.

Bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila are displayed in the pop-up store at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila are displayed in the pop-up store at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Visitors explore different areas of the Jose Cuervo pop-up store on June 20. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors explore different areas of the Jose Cuervo pop-up store on June 20. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

You can freely explore the pop-up store, which is divided into three areas: a performance zone, sales zone and food and beverage zone. A mariachi band performance is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and again at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can take photos wearing traditional Mexican attire while the mariachi group is not performing. Meanwhile, the sales zone presents diverse Jose Cuervo merchandise, limited-edition package sets and various tequilas. If you'd like to taste the drinks on site, head over to the food and beverage zone to enjoy a total of seven different tequila cocktails with tacos from Oldies Taco, a popular taco joint in Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, central Seoul. After completing a stamp tour of all three zones, you will be rewarded with a ticket to join a special lucky draw. Underage guests can freely move about the pop-up store with their parents, but drinks are off-limits. The pop-up store will run through Sunday.

Installation "Echo" (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald) Installation "Echo" (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Multisensory, immersive exhibition at Seoul Station An immersive exhibition, "re:SOUND: Beyond the Echo," is being held at Culture Station Seoul 284, in the old Seoul Station, with eight spaces showcasing multisensory works, including 4D sound, cinematic video and interactive art. When you enter the building, a large screen will project the multichannel video installation, "Ocean." Visitors can experience the sensation of an overwhelming black wave approaching as if to engulf everything in a vast ocean, accompanied by powerful and resonating sound.

"Ocean" (d'strict Art Project) "Ocean" (d'strict Art Project)

In another room, “Echo,” a soundscape and lighting system based on black hole observation data, along with an 8-channel sound system playing kinetic sound from black holes, lead visitors into the expansive and awe-inspiring world of the universe. The interactive installation "Tactile Orchestra" allows visitors to brush and touch a wall covered in soft fur, triggering tactile-responsive music and creating a unique group experience of playing a symphony. The exhibition runs until Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free and reservations can be made through the official website and Instagram of Culture Station Seoul 284, or by scanning a QR code at the venue. English descriptions for each piece are also available.

Reve Doux's signature croissant (Reve Doux) Reve Doux's signature croissant (Reve Doux)

Taste Reve Doux’s famous croissant Compensate yourself for another week of hard work with some sweet delicacies at Reve Doux, a dessert shop in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Reve Doux is famous for its crispy, signature croissant with its thin layers of French flour dough wrapped in gourmet butter. But what makes it special is the vanilla ganache montee made with Tahitian vanilla beans that you can choose to fill the croissant with. The patissier injects the cream the moment one orders it so that the croissant stays crispy. Only one croissant can be purchased per person and it must be preordered through a link on the shop’s Instagram account due to its popularity.

Melon citrus melba (Reve Doux) Melon citrus melba (Reve Doux)