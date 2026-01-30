From a cozy all-day brunch spot in Yeonhui-dong to a sprawling illustration fair in Gangnam, this weekend’s picks offer a simple pleasure: good food for the body, and good visuals for the soul.

Build your own brunch, your way

Tucked into Yeonhui-dong — a western Seoul neighborhood known for its quiet streets lined with independent cafés, restaurants and small concept stores — Grain Seoul offers an all-day brunch built around a simple premise: food that is both flavorful and nourishing.

The cafe is perfect for those who don’t limit brunch food to brunch hours, as it is an all-day brunch cafe that is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Grain Seoul does not accept reservations, and its modestly sized space encourages visitors to linger — often resulting in a short wait during peak hours.

Grain Seoul’s menu draws inspiration from Northern European-style brunch, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and balance. Its motto, focused on providing “delicious and nutritious meals” for its visitors, is reflected most clearly in its customizable brunch sets. Diners can choose between four to six items, served together on a single tray, allowing for a meal tailored to individual preferences rather than a fixed, heavy plate.

Options include avocado topped with seeds and nuts, smoked salmon paired with dill mayonnaise, tomato barley soup and homemade yogurt served with honey, muesli and fruit. Their toasted sourdough bread served with butter is also a customer favorite and is available gluten-free. Cold-pressed juice or fresh coffee can also accompany each set.

For those who prefer a single dish, Grain Seoul also offers non-customizable options such as oatmeal pancakes made with reduced flour, open sandwiches that can be topped with avocados, smoked salmon, roasted beef or mushrooms, as well as beef birria served atop shakshuka — catering to both lighter and heartier appetites.

Grain Seoul is best approached as a place to spend a slow weekend, with its cozy atmosphere and warm food offering an ideal getaway from the cold weather. Unlike many brunch spots where grease, flour and sweeteners take center stage, Grain Seoul’s food leaves diners feeling comfortably full without the heaviness that’s often associated with brunch stops. It is the kind of meal that satisfies just right, without the guilt that can be associated with heavy meals.

In a neighborhood already prized for its understated charm, the cafe fits naturally into Yeonhui-dong’s vibes, offering a brunch experience that feels nourishing and satisfying.

Grain Seoul

53, Yeonhui-ro 11ga-gil, Seodaemun, Seoul

Pick your kind of cute at K-illustration Fair

Winter shows little sign of loosening its grip on Seoul, but this weekend the city’s creative energy gathers indoors at Coex Hall D, where the annual K-Illustration Fair Seoul returns from Friday through Sunday. The four-day event offers a wide-ranging look at contemporary illustration, design and visual storytelling — fields that quietly shape everyday life.

Held three times a year in different areas — in Busan in June and Magok, western Seoul, in August, in addition to its Gangnam edition in January — the fair has steadily expanded its audience. The organizer said that about 35,000 visitors attended last August’s Magok edition.

More than a trade show, the fair functions as a snapshot of how illustration circulates through daily routines. From messaging app emoticons and phone cases to stationery, key rings and character goods, illustrated images are everywhere, and here, their creators are front and center.

This year, around 600 booths are registered. Behind each table are illustrators, design studios and small creative brands presenting work that ranges from classic graphic design and painting to character design, picture books, webtoons, comics and caricature. Visitors can wander at an easy pace, discovering unexpected styles and voices along the way.

There is a dedicated food zone with tteokbokki, meat pies, desserts and other snacks, making it easy for visitors to refuel before continuing their rounds. Daily seminars, held two to three times a day, take a more practical turn, covering topics such as building a brand through illustration, designing emoticons and navigating the realities of sustaining a creative career.

The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last entry at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost 10,000 won for adults and 7,000 won for teens.

K-Illustration Fair Seoul 2026

Coex Hall D

513, Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul