[Well-curated] Discover your perfect colors, Banksy and unique pies

Flattering colors

How do you put together clothes, makeup and jewelry to look your absolute best is an everyday question for personal color consultants.

They recommend colors that are flattering to you based on your complexion, draping fabric swatches across your shoulders to screen which shades -- there are numerous variations to a color -- light up or drain your face.

At Color Signal in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, six such consultants -- some fluent in English or Chinese -- run personal color sessions for those eager to walk out with customized palette swatches, hoping to ease the hassle of selecting makeup products and matching wardrobes.

“Overall, the analysis was satisfying. I wanted to test my colors,” said Wing Man Mac, a 25-year-old history teacher from Hong Kong. Mac explained word of mouth led her to squeeze the last stop into her four-day trip to Korea, which began Saturday.

Wing Tung Mac, 32, her older sister, described the analysis as a cultural experience, saying she signed up for KakaoTalk -- Korea’s most popular messaging app -- just to book slots for the personal color consulting.

The two sisters were particularly impressed by the consultant who led their combined hour-long session, speaking fluent Chinese. A session for one is priced at 109,000 won and 150,000 won for the basic and advanced levels, respectively.

“Chinese account for the largest share of international visits,” an official at Color Signal said, noting appointments via social media like WeChat and Instagram are a must.