[Well-curated] Discover your perfect colors, Banksy and unique pies

Most Popular
-
1
Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
-
2
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend
-
3
K-pop fans uneasy about return of main culprits in ‘Burning Sun’ scandal
-
4
NATO slams NK-Russia arms trade as Yoon moves to bolster security cooperation
-
5
Texas governor vows full support for Samsung’s expansion in US
-
6
Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning
-
7
Korea to boost affordability of EVs with new battery recycling scheme
-
8
South Korea faces existential issue: OECD
-
9
BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
-
10
Indo-Pacific Command's role key to 'rock-solid' Korea-US alliance: Yoon
Well-curated
-
1
Discover your perfect colors, Banksy and unique pies
-
2
Vintage cafe, house of horrors and running as art
-
3
Treat yourself to tequila, multisensory art and rich desserts
-
4
Popular select shop, unique souvenirs and nighttime stroll at Deoksugung
-
5
Reflect on time through jewelry, postcards and seasonal cuisine
[Well-curated] Discover your perfect colors, Banksy and unique piesBy Choi Si-young, Lee Jung-youn, Kim Da-sol
Published : July 12, 2024 - 09:01
Flattering colors
How do you put together clothes, makeup and jewelry to look your absolute best is an everyday question for personal color consultants.
They recommend colors that are flattering to you based on your complexion, draping fabric swatches across your shoulders to screen which shades -- there are numerous variations to a color -- light up or drain your face.
At Color Signal in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, six such consultants -- some fluent in English or Chinese -- run personal color sessions for those eager to walk out with customized palette swatches, hoping to ease the hassle of selecting makeup products and matching wardrobes.
“Overall, the analysis was satisfying. I wanted to test my colors,” said Wing Man Mac, a 25-year-old history teacher from Hong Kong. Mac explained word of mouth led her to squeeze the last stop into her four-day trip to Korea, which began Saturday.
Wing Tung Mac, 32, her older sister, described the analysis as a cultural experience, saying she signed up for KakaoTalk -- Korea’s most popular messaging app -- just to book slots for the personal color consulting.
The two sisters were particularly impressed by the consultant who led their combined hour-long session, speaking fluent Chinese. A session for one is priced at 109,000 won and 150,000 won for the basic and advanced levels, respectively.
“Chinese account for the largest share of international visits,” an official at Color Signal said, noting appointments via social media like WeChat and Instagram are a must.
Delve into Banksy's insightful messages
An exhibition that offers an in-depth look at the faceless street artist Banksy is running at Ground Seoul in Jongno-gu Seoul
The exhibition entitled "Real Banksy: Banksy is NOWHERE" features over 130 works, including 29 pieces officially certified by Pest Control, the authentication company established by Banksy, as well as related archives and videos.
Among the pieces, is a non-shredded version of Banksy's famous piece "Girl With Balloon," which became famous when it shredded itself immediately after being sold at an auction in the UK in 2018. Other notable works on display include "Flower Thrower" and "Monkey Queen." Over 30 works by other street artists are also on display, including photographic works by Martha Cooper that reveal the foundations of Banksy's artistic style and form.
The exhibition covers four floors, starting from basement level 4. Visitors may follow down the stairway full of mural paintings featuring rats, and make their way up. Curated by experts in Banksy's work, the exhibition is divided into four sections, offering insights into various social messages embedded in Banksy's art, such as nonviolence, peace and criticism of the commercialization of art.
The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 20, except for public holidays.
From sweet to savory, unique pie varieties at Pie in the Shop
When it comes to pies, it is the flaky and buttery pie crust that completes the taste of a sweet or savory pie.
But at Pie in the Shop, a pie shop located near Samgakji Station, it is all about the variety of unique, delectable fillings. Something that you may have never imagined before, they perfectly match with the baked crusts.
Under the motto of “irresistible, chewy pie,” one of the signature pies in this three-story industrial and leafy interior concept building is a mochi-inspired sweet dessert pie.
Putting a sticky rice cake made from glutinous rice inside the pie, the shop adds its own flavored whipped creams like toffee nut cream. Other pies are topped off with crispy cookie dough, or have new shapes, thinking outside the box that pies only come in pie crust shapes.
Another recommendation would be blackberry milk tea pie, which makes a good pairing with the store’s dark roast coffee.
With a chewy bar – their special dough filling – making the base of this dessert pie, it is Earl Grey cream and milk tea cream that create its luxurious taste. Topped off with blackberry compote, a slice of it is a filling, perfect dessert to elevate your mood on a rainy or sticky summer day.
Pie in the Shop is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, Biden vow 'overwhelming' response to NK attack
-
BOK maintains key rate at 3.5% but hints at cut
-
YouTube star Tzuyang tells of abuse by ex-boyfriend