Blackpink reunites in time for 8th anniversary

All four members of the K-pop girl group Blackpink will attend the “Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas” red carpet event scheduled for Aug. 9 at Times Square in Seoul, according to YG Entertainment.

The members will get together for the first time in 11 months on the “pink carpet” to have a photo session and share greetings with fans and reporters.

Blackpink’s concert film will be released on July 31.

The pink carpet event will take place a day after Blackpink’s private offline fan meet-and-greet on Aug. 8 to mark their eighth debut anniversary.

“This is the first time that Blackpink members are all together after the group's world tour finale in September last year," said YG.

The movie covers the last concert of Blackpink's world tour “Born Pink” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, in September 2023.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters in 110 countries.