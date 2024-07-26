Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity

    Han begins as PPP chief; Yoon calls for unity
  2. 2

    Qoo10 liquidity crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage

    Qoo10 liquidity crisis sparks massive complaints, fears of wider damage
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] $17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions

    [KH Explains] $17b too low? Korea’s Czech nuclear bid faces profitability questions
  4. 4

    Payment delays prompt exodus from Tmon, Wemakeprice

    Payment delays prompt exodus from Tmon, Wemakeprice
  5. 5

    Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners

    Yoon urges municipalities to embrace foreigners
  1. 6

    North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office

    North Korean trash balloon falls on Seoul presidential office
  2. 7

    What is happening at Hybe?

    What is happening at Hybe?
  3. 8

    Korea unveils tax reform bill to spur economy

    Korea unveils tax reform bill to spur economy
  4. 9

    4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges

    4-year prison term sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over drug charges
  5. 10

    [Graphic News] Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown

    [Graphic News] Trump vs. Harris: 2024 presidential showdown
소아쌤

BTS Jimin tops Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for 2 days

By Hong Yoo

Published : July 26, 2024 - 14:58

    • Link copied

Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Music) Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS’ “Who,” the lead track from his second solo album, “Muse,” ranked at the top of Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for two consecutive days, July 23-24.

Only two K-pop solo artists have topped the chart so far and both are BTS members: Jimin and Jungkook.

“Who” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 3 on July 19, recording the most daily streams among K-pop songs released this year.

"Who" is a hip-hop R&B number about longing for true love.

Meanwhile, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” one of the B-side tracks from Jimin’s latest album, hit 100 million streams on Spotify on July 21, becoming the first K-pop song to do so this year.

"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" is a hip-hop number with big band sounds that create a bouncy rhythm.

More from Headlines