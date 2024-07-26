BTS Jimin tops Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for 2 days

Most Popular
BTS Jimin tops Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for 2 daysBy Hong Yoo
Published : July 26, 2024 - 14:58
Jimin of BTS’ “Who,” the lead track from his second solo album, “Muse,” ranked at the top of Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for two consecutive days, July 23-24.
Only two K-pop solo artists have topped the chart so far and both are BTS members: Jimin and Jungkook.
“Who” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 3 on July 19, recording the most daily streams among K-pop songs released this year.
"Who" is a hip-hop R&B number about longing for true love.
Meanwhile, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” one of the B-side tracks from Jimin’s latest album, hit 100 million streams on Spotify on July 21, becoming the first K-pop song to do so this year.
"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" is a hip-hop number with big band sounds that create a bouncy rhythm.
