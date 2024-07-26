BTS Jimin tops Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for 2 days

Jimin of BTS’ “Who,” the lead track from his second solo album, “Muse,” ranked at the top of Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart for two consecutive days, July 23-24.

Only two K-pop solo artists have topped the chart so far and both are BTS members: Jimin and Jungkook.

“Who” debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart at No. 3 on July 19, recording the most daily streams among K-pop songs released this year.

"Who" is a hip-hop R&B number about longing for true love.

Meanwhile, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” one of the B-side tracks from Jimin’s latest album, hit 100 million streams on Spotify on July 21, becoming the first K-pop song to do so this year.

"Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" is a hip-hop number with big band sounds that create a bouncy rhythm.