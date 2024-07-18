[Well-curated] Mountain retreat, flower studio and Pixar pop-up

Most Popular

[Well-curated] Mountain retreat, flower studio and Pixar pop-upBy Kim Jae-heun, Lee Si-jin, Lee Yoon-seo
Published : July 19, 2024 - 09:01
Discover true self through nature at Romyzian Garden
When life feels dull and everyday routines become tiring and noisy, Romyzian Garden may offer a place of peace and comfort through nature.
Located on the serene slopes of Garisan, a mountain in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, the unique garden is a 100,000 square meter sanctuary for healing and reflection.
Romyzian Garden was lovingly created by a husband (Zian) for his wife (Romy), taking ten years to complete. Every tree and stone in the garden represents Zian's deep affection for Romy.
As a "Forest of Healing and Reflection," Romyzian Garden features 23 themed meditation spots and seven "a'ART" courses perfect for peaceful walks.
Visitors can explore paths like the Sound of Life Path and the Pilgrimage Path Beyond Myself, designed for quiet contemplation in the heart of nature.
Visitors to Garisan can learn humility, discover patience in the Nampyeongdeul fields, and find love in Romyzian Garden.
Recognized as an "Excellent Wellness Tourism Destination" by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, it is an ideal place for self-discovery, contemplation and experiencing nature.
Guests can stay at the premium Mountain House accommodations at the summit of Garisan or enjoy luxurious glamping at Literary Village and Iron Man Village, which provide a healing retreat. Romyzian Garden offers a unique chance to reconnect with yourself and find tranquility.
Romyzian Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the year except Tuesdays. The last entry is at 4 p.m. Visit https://www.romyziangarden.com/en/ for more information.
1LOBE flower studio
One of the great ways to cheer yourself up and start the day brightly may be watching a vase filled with beautiful flowers.
The flowers’ soothing fragrance and vibrant colors are more than enough to bring a smile to anyone during gloomy monsoon season.
But flowers aside, taking care of potted plants has recently become a popular way to feel a sense of consolation, with the new expression, “plant butlers," going viral.
For those, who wish to take part in this trend, head to local flower studio 1LOBE.
The flower shop, located near Tteukseom Station in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul, catches visitors’ eyes first with its brown and dark red-colored brick exterior, and brings a pleasant surprise with colorful flowers that are displayed inside.
Feel free to ask to for the flower bouquet of your choosing whether it is to celebrate your friends’ wedding, congratulate a family member’s birthday or something else.
The highlight of this flower shop is certainly the small potted plants, ranging from air purifying plant syngonium to Boston fern and peperomia.
It is another joy to figure out the lesser-known stories and meanings of each individual plant as well.
1LOBE is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday.
Bringing Pixar films to life
If you are a fan of Pixar films, visiting Pixar House in Samcheong-dong will be a must.
This shop offers official Pixar merchandise and features a cafe where you can enjoy desserts themed around popular Pixar films.
Currently, Pixar House is hosting a pop-up event for the popular, coming-of-age animated film, "Inside Out 2." According to Disney Korea, the pop-up event is scheduled to conclude sometime around September or October.
In the garden of Pixar House, you'll discover figurines of "Inside Out 2" characters such as Anger and Sadness, along with a photo wall featuring characters from the movie, perfect for taking pictures.
Also, at the center of the first floor of Pixar House, a selection of merchandise awaits customers, including key rings, dolls, pouches, photocards and postcards featuring characters from "Inside Out 2."
On the first floor, you'll also discover a diverse array of merchandise and toys showcasing characters from beloved Pixar films such as "Toy Story," "Elemental," "Coco," "Up" and "Monsters, Inc."
Access to the second floor of Pixar House is granted to those who purchase goods, drinks or food from the first floor. Currently, Pixar House is offering "Inside Out 2"-themed desserts, such as Joyful Yellowjuice and Healing Sadness Blueade. Standard options such as tea and coffee drinks are also available for sale.
The second floor, primarily consisting of seating areas, additionally features delightful photo opportunities.
In one corner, there is a real-life replica of Andy's room from "Toy Story," complete with Andy's toys for visitors to take photos with. Next to that is a photo zone portraying the room from "Up," which showcases Carl and Ellie's armchairs.
Pixar House is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
