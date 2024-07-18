[Well-curated] Mountain retreat, flower studio and Pixar pop-up

Romyzian Garden's Mountain House hotel at the summit of Garisan, a mountain in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province is seen in this photo taken on Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald) Romyzian Garden's Mountain House hotel at the summit of Garisan, a mountain in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province is seen in this photo taken on Saturday. (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald)

Discover true self through nature at Romyzian Garden When life feels dull and everyday routines become tiring and noisy, Romyzian Garden may offer a place of peace and comfort through nature. Located on the serene slopes of Garisan, a mountain in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, the unique garden is a 100,000 square meter sanctuary for healing and reflection. Romyzian Garden was lovingly created by a husband (Zian) for his wife (Romy), taking ten years to complete. Every tree and stone in the garden represents Zian's deep affection for Romy. As a "Forest of Healing and Reflection," Romyzian Garden features 23 themed meditation spots and seven "a'ART" courses perfect for peaceful walks. Visitors can explore paths like the Sound of Life Path and the Pilgrimage Path Beyond Myself, designed for quiet contemplation in the heart of nature.

Visitors to Garisan can learn humility, discover patience in the Nampyeongdeul fields, and find love in Romyzian Garden. Recognized as an "Excellent Wellness Tourism Destination" by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, it is an ideal place for self-discovery, contemplation and experiencing nature. Guests can stay at the premium Mountain House accommodations at the summit of Garisan or enjoy luxurious glamping at Literary Village and Iron Man Village, which provide a healing retreat. Romyzian Garden offers a unique chance to reconnect with yourself and find tranquility. Romyzian Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the year except Tuesdays. The last entry is at 4 p.m. Visit https://www.romyziangarden.com/en/ for more information.

A jacaranda is displayed at Seongdong-gu flower studio 1LOBE on Tuesday. (1LOBE) A jacaranda is displayed at Seongdong-gu flower studio 1LOBE on Tuesday. (1LOBE)

The exterior of 1LOBE on Tuesday (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) The exterior of 1LOBE on Tuesday (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

1LOBE flower studio One of the great ways to cheer yourself up and start the day brightly may be watching a vase filled with beautiful flowers. The flowers’ soothing fragrance and vibrant colors are more than enough to bring a smile to anyone during gloomy monsoon season. But flowers aside, taking care of potted plants has recently become a popular way to feel a sense of consolation, with the new expression, “plant butlers," going viral. For those, who wish to take part in this trend, head to local flower studio 1LOBE. The flower shop, located near Tteukseom Station in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul, catches visitors’ eyes first with its brown and dark red-colored brick exterior, and brings a pleasant surprise with colorful flowers that are displayed inside. Feel free to ask to for the flower bouquet of your choosing whether it is to celebrate your friends’ wedding, congratulate a family member’s birthday or something else. The highlight of this flower shop is certainly the small potted plants, ranging from air purifying plant syngonium to Boston fern and peperomia. It is another joy to figure out the lesser-known stories and meanings of each individual plant as well. 1LOBE is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday.

Pixar House (Pixar House) Pixar House (Pixar House)

A photo zone at Pixar House featuring a real-life replica of Andy's room from "Toy Story" is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald) A photo zone at Pixar House featuring a real-life replica of Andy's room from "Toy Story" is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)

A statue of Bo Peep from the "Toy Story" series at Pixar House is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald) A statue of Bo Peep from the "Toy Story" series at Pixar House is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)