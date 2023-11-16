[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Board Game Festa in Seoul

Seoul’s Board Game Festa is an event that promotes board games, showcasing some of the latest party games.

The two-day convention is being held at Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can experience more than 400 Korean board games as well as board games from around the world for free, and take part in a tournament as well.

Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

More information can be found in Korean at www.boardgamefesta.com.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival

The 13th edition of the Pyeongchang Trout Festival will be held at areas near the Songjeong Stream and Pyeongchang Trout Culture Complex in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, from Dec. 22 to Jan. 28, 2024.

The event offers three types of fishing experiences for visitors -- tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing.

Trout caught at the fishing event can be prepared right away in various dishes at a nearby restaurant.

Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won.

The festival welcomes visitors of all ages.

Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival

This year’s Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival is being held at the county’s beloved theme park in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.

The event features life-sized fairy tale characters for children, while adults can enjoy the park's beautiful, romantic atmosphere.

Unique photo zones for families, friends and couples have been set up for those who wish to curate colorful social media posts with Instagrammable backgrounds.

The event is open to visitors of all ages.

Admission to Cheongdo Provence Lighting Festival is 11,000 won.

See cheongdo-provence.co.kr, available only in Korean, for up-to-date information.

Korean Sool Grand Festival 2023 in Seoul

The biggest traditional liquor event in Korea, the Korean Sool Grand Festival, will be held Nov. 24-26 in Exhibition Hall 1 at the aT Center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

Different types of traditional Korean liquors, ranging from soju to makgeolli, will be offered all in one place.

Visitors can enjoy various programs, such as making one's own makgeolli, liquor tastings and more.

Tickets are 10,000 won and can be purchased at the exhibition center.

Detailed information can be found at www.thesool.com.

Hueree Camellia Festival on Jeju Island

The Hueree Camellia Festival kicked off Nov. 14 and runs through Jan. 31, 2024, at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.

The park, near Hallasan, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early winter.

The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its rosy pink flowers.

The event is open to people of all ages. Admission fees vary by age.

Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.