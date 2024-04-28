[Photo News] OLED train windows

LG Display said Sunday that it has delivered transparent organic light-emitting displays for the windows of the latest Great Train Express trains, the new high-speed trains connecting the Greater Seoul area. It is the first time that transparent OLED screens have been used in train windows here to display route maps and other entertainment content for passengers. LG has been supplying transparent OLED train windows to China and Japan since 2020, with plans to extend their applications to other industries such as construction and logistics. (LG Display)