2.2 magnitude quake hits near southern county of Hapcheon

This image shows the epicenter of a 2.2 magnitude earthquake that struck near the southern county of Hapcheon on Sunday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck near South Korea's southern county of Hapcheon on Sunday, the weather agency said.

The quake struck 11 kilometers northeast of the county 242 km southeast of Seoul at 10:33 a.m. at a latitude of 35.61 degrees north and a longitude of 128.28 degrees east at a depth of 14 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The agency advised people to watch out for their safety as shaking may be felt in areas near the epicenter of the quake.

About 50 percent more earthquakes with a magnitude of 2 or stronger struck the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding seas last year than in previous years, according to the KMA.

The sharp increase is attributable to a series of quakes reported in the East Sea from April to October last year, as well as those in the North Korean county of Kilju, where a nuclear testing site is located, it said. (Yonhap)