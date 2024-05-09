World’s Best restaurant Central chef shres insights in Seoul

Virgilio Martinez, founder and head chef of Peruvian restaurant Central, was in Seoul last week to share his insights on fine dining culture and offering exquisite experiences to diners.

His was in Korea to take part in Nanro Insight, a global symposium on Korean food which was organized by the Nanro Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the globalization of Korean food. The foundation, a community of some of the most influential chefs and business operators in Korea's food and beverage sector, was established in 2022.

“I personally thought fine dining was a culture only for a few. But there are many different levels (to fine dining). So the approach I took was to conceptualize fine dining as an experience, not as a restaurant,” Martinez told the audience during an event held at Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul on April 30.

According to the Peruvian chef, his fine dining spaces in Lima and Cusco offer a wholesome gastronomic experience, an experience that lasts about six hours.

Visitors can take a look into where the ingredients come from by walking on a farm the restaurant has created which was inspired by Peru’s unique biodiversity deriving from the Andes Mountains.

“Eating food means experiencing the culture. Innovation doesn’t always have to start from scratch. We can begin with what we already have, like recipes passed down by our ancestors. There is a need to make collaboration by respecting the past,” he added.

While highlighting the message that people come to restaurants not just to eat food but to “fill the experience and heart,” Martinez said it’s really important to learn the country’s biodiversity and cultural context.

To this end, Central has its own food ingredients research center called Mater, where it has been continuing its extensive research into Peruvian soil, climate and ingredients.

“Through Mater, we were able to record data. Understanding the origin of our ingredients in both social and cultural contexts is very important. We have 4,000 kinds of potatoes and that has to do with rich Peruvian soil that grows so many diverse root vegetables,” Martinez said.

He emphasized the purpose of Mater’s establishment as creating a system for detailed, concrete knowledge of the country’s ingredients and sharing with the next generation.