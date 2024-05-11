N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 11, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a test-firing of controllable shells for an advanced 240mm multiple rocket launcher the previous day. (Yonhap)

North Korea said Saturday it will deploy a new 240mm multiple rocket launcher to its military starting this year, voicing expectations that the weapon system will strengthen the country's artillery combat capabilities.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a test-firing of controllable shells for "the technically updated version" of the 240mm multiple rocket launcher system the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The weapon system is believed to target South Korea's broader capital area.

"The updated multiple rocket launcher with high mobility and concentration of fire has an automatic fire combined control system and will be deployed to units of the Korean People's Army as replacement equipment from 2024 to 2026," KCNA said.

The North said eight shells fired from the multiple rocket launcher system hit "point" targets, claiming that the test demonstrated its "destructive power."

"A significant change will be soon made in increasing the artillery combat ability of our army," Kim said, calling for increasing the production of shells and artillery weapons to the "highest level."

In February, the North said it had newly developed "controllable" 240mm rocket launcher shells, a move that could boost its weapons capabilities with improvements in range and precision. Last month, the country conducted a test-fire of new shells for the weapon system.

Observers said North Korea appears to be ramping up the development of rocket launcher shells in a bid to supply them to Russia for use in Moscow's war with Ukraine and double down on weapons tests targeting South Korea.