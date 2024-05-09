[Graphic News] Beer the most favored alcoholic drink by Koreans

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Beer the most favored alcoholic drink by KoreansBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 10, 2024 - 08:00
The most preferred alcoholic drink among South Koreans was beer, receiving more than double the support of the runner-up, soju, according to a recent survey by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.
The 2022 General Information Report of the Korean Alcohol and Liquor Industry indicated that 43.7 percent of respondents chose beer as their most preferred alcoholic beverage, while diluted soju came in second place with 20.2 percent. Third place went to traditional alcohol, with 18.6 percent, among which makgeolli was the most preferred.
Imported distilled alcohol such as whisky or vodka came in fourth place, followed by liqueurs in fifth, imported wines in sixth and Japanese sake in seventh.
Regarding the frequency of drinking, male respondents averaged 10.1 days per month, while female respondents averaged 6.9 days, resulting in an overall average of 9 days per month.
