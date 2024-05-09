[Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots

"Queen of Tears" (tvN) "Queen of Tears" (tvN)

GOESAN, North Chungcheong Province -- For those who are not yet ready to say goodbye to South Korea’s latest hit romance drama “Queen of Tears” and its leading couple, played by Kim Ji-won and Kim Su-hyun, paying a visit to the series's beautiful filming locations might be a way to recapture some of the show’s iconic moments. “Queen of Tears” was shot in various cities in South Korea and Germany. For those looking for quieter destinations that are not packed with crowds, try the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine and Geonji Village, which are both located in North Chungcheong Province. Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine

A screenshot shows Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine's first appearance in the second episode of "Queen of Tears." (tvN) A screenshot shows Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine's first appearance in the second episode of "Queen of Tears." (tvN)

The Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) The Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Located in Goesan, the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine is a Catholic cathedral featured in the second episode of “Queen of Tears,” when Hong Beom-ja -- the aunt of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) -- interrupts her ex-husband’s wedding. The scene of melee and shouting in the drama actually takes place in a very peaceful location. The red brick shrine and low “giwa”-themed stone walls are a stunning blend of Eastern and Western designs. The pine trees that line the walking trail offer shade for visitors to enjoy a peaceful springtime stroll with families and friends.

Visitors stroll along the walking trail at the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, May 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors stroll along the walking trail at the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, May 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Classical piano music that plays on the outdoor speakers at the shrine also adds to the serene and mellow atmosphere of the surroundings. While visitors cannot enter the shrine itself for tour purposes, it is open for Mass at 11 a.m. The area, free from the noise of traffic, was a place where Catholics sought refuge during the religious persecutions of the 18th and 19th centuries. The area is covered with beautiful flowers such as royal azaleas, but visitors can also see some of the tools that were used in the execution of Catholics in numerous rounds of persecution, including the Shinhae Persecution (1791), the first crackdown on Catholics, the Shinyu Persecution (1801) and the Byeongin Persecution (1866).

Visitors light a prayer candle at the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine on May 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors light a prayer candle at the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine on May 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

A stone gallow used in the persecution of Catholics in the 17th and 18th centuries is displayed at Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A stone gallow used in the persecution of Catholics in the 17th and 18th centuries is displayed at Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Visitors can freely tour around the area, but, pets, outdoor activities, drinking and cooking are prohibited. The Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Geonji Village

Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Su-hyun) confesses his feelings for Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) near Geonji Village in a scene from "Queen of Tears." (tvN) Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Su-hyun) confesses his feelings for Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) near Geonji Village in a scene from "Queen of Tears." (tvN)

Before driving back home (or heading back to your hotel), why not stop by Geonji Village to watch a glorious sunset? Located within a 40-minute drive from the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine, visitors can reach Geonji Village -- a small town in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province -- where the male lead Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Su-hyun) confesses his feelings to Hong Hae-in in the drama's 12th episode. As the time for sunset draws near, a number of cars can be spotted near the entrance to the winding road that leads to the village’s iconic sunset spot. With the seemingly unending sky and the sunset tinting the horizon, travelers can see the landscape of Geonji Village and the water flowing from the Chungjuho, the country’s largest lake formed after the construction of Chungju Dam in 1986. Though Geonji Village’s sunset was only previously known by locals, the spot became popular after the lead actor Kim Su-hyun uploaded the sunset photo to his social media account.

The sun sets over Geonji Village and Chungjuho in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) The sun sets over Geonji Village and Chungjuho in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Visitors take photos of the sunset on May 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors take photos of the sunset on May 2. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)