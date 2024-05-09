[Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots

Most Popular
[Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spotsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : May 11, 2024 - 16:01
GOESAN, North Chungcheong Province -- For those who are not yet ready to say goodbye to South Korea’s latest hit romance drama “Queen of Tears” and its leading couple, played by Kim Ji-won and Kim Su-hyun, paying a visit to the series's beautiful filming locations might be a way to recapture some of the show’s iconic moments.
“Queen of Tears” was shot in various cities in South Korea and Germany. For those looking for quieter destinations that are not packed with crowds, try the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine and Geonji Village, which are both located in North Chungcheong Province.
Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine
Located in Goesan, the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine is a Catholic cathedral featured in the second episode of “Queen of Tears,” when Hong Beom-ja -- the aunt of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) -- interrupts her ex-husband’s wedding.
The scene of melee and shouting in the drama actually takes place in a very peaceful location.
The red brick shrine and low “giwa”-themed stone walls are a stunning blend of Eastern and Western designs.
The pine trees that line the walking trail offer shade for visitors to enjoy a peaceful springtime stroll with families and friends.
Classical piano music that plays on the outdoor speakers at the shrine also adds to the serene and mellow atmosphere of the surroundings.
While visitors cannot enter the shrine itself for tour purposes, it is open for Mass at 11 a.m.
The area, free from the noise of traffic, was a place where Catholics sought refuge during the religious persecutions of the 18th and 19th centuries.
The area is covered with beautiful flowers such as royal azaleas, but visitors can also see some of the tools that were used in the execution of Catholics in numerous rounds of persecution, including the Shinhae Persecution (1791), the first crackdown on Catholics, the Shinyu Persecution (1801) and the Byeongin Persecution (1866).
Visitors can freely tour around the area, but, pets, outdoor activities, drinking and cooking are prohibited.
The Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Geonji Village
Before driving back home (or heading back to your hotel), why not stop by Geonji Village to watch a glorious sunset?
Located within a 40-minute drive from the Yeonpung Martyrdom Shrine, visitors can reach Geonji Village -- a small town in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province -- where the male lead Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Su-hyun) confesses his feelings to Hong Hae-in in the drama's 12th episode.
As the time for sunset draws near, a number of cars can be spotted near the entrance to the winding road that leads to the village’s iconic sunset spot.
With the seemingly unending sky and the sunset tinting the horizon, travelers can see the landscape of Geonji Village and the water flowing from the Chungjuho, the country’s largest lake formed after the construction of Chungju Dam in 1986.
Though Geonji Village’s sunset was only previously known by locals, the spot became popular after the lead actor Kim Su-hyun uploaded the sunset photo to his social media account.
“I got to know Geonji Village after watching ‘Queen of Tears.’ I find the Geonji Village sunset to be special because it has many things to enjoy, from the view of the village and the mountain to the lake and sky. I came here with my friend, but I want to visit this place again with my family,” a Cheongju-based university graduate surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald on May 2.
In this series, The Korea Herald introduces travel destinations featured in hit drama series with the hope of inspiring readers to immerse themselves in the popular scenes and sceneries of their favorite shows. -- Ed.
