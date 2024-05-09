[What to play] Musical tributes to family in the month of family

The album cover for “Mother to Daughter” by Yang Hee-eun and Kim Kyu-ri (Vibe)

May is known as the month of family in South Korea. With Children's Day on May 5, Parents' Day on 8, and Married Couples' Day on 21, it is a month for spending time with loved ones and thinking about the meaning of family.

Why not take a moment under the pleasant May sunshine to reflect on the gratitude we hold for our families with some comforting songs?

“Mother to Daughter” – Kim Kyu-ri & Yang Hee-eun

Singer Yang Hee-eun's "Mother to Daughter," released in 2015, delves into the complex relationship between mothers and their daughters.

Since 2014, Yang has been collaborating with younger singers on various projects, and "Mother to Daughter" is the fourth project in this series. In the song, Yang represents the feelings of the mother, while Kim Kyu-ri expresses the daughter's emotions. The lyrics portray a daughter who feels both appreciative of and burdened by her mother's advice, and a mother who tries to find the best way to support her daughter.

The album also includes a rap version of the same track, featuring rapper Tymee, allowing listeners to explore a different perspective. Singer-songwriter and pediatric psychiatrist Kim Chang-ki composed the song.

In the song's music video, Yang Hee-eun's sister, actress Yang Hee-kyung, plays a mother raising her daughter, a message to every mother who struggles to protect their daughters.