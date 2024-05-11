NK appoints new ambassador to UN office in Geneva

Jo Chol-su (L), the new North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva, presents his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the UN office, on May 10, 2024, in this photo posted on the UN website. (Yonhap)

North Korea has appointed a new ambassador to its mission at the United Nations office in Geneva, the UN website showed Saturday.

Jo Chol-su, who previously served as director-general of international organizations at North Korea's foreign ministry, presented his credentials to the UN Office at Geneva on Friday, according to the website.

Jo's appointment comes five months after his predecessor, Han Tae-song, returned to the North amid allegations of his involvement in ivory smuggling.

The new envoy has "extensive experience" working with the UN, including as first secretary at the North Korean UN mission in Geneva and as a national staff member for World Food Program and United Nations Development Program delegations in Pyongyang, the website said.

He also previously worked in the North America department of the North's foreign ministry, handling negotiations over the country's nuclear weapons program. (Yonhap)