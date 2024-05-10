[Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market

Kwon, an office worker in her 30s residing in Seoul raises a small white Maltese called Seolgi.

She says that she is increasingly feeling the pinch from prolonged inflation that has also hit the prices of her dog's food. A 20-kilogram bag of dog food, equivalent to about a month's worth of food for Seolgi, was priced at 38,000 won ($28) last year, but now the price has reached more than 44,000 won.

However, Kwon said she has no intention of reducing her spending on her beloved companion.

“I want to ensure that my dog is well-fed and healthy throughout her life,” she said. “The rising cost of pet food does make me consider switching to a cheaper option, but I always hesitate to make the switch.”

According to KB Financial Group’s Korean Pet Report 2023, there are about 115 million pet owners in Korea, about 20 percent of the nation’s total population. Amid a surge in pet ownership, which jumped during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for pet products, including food and health care, is also soaring here.

Over 44 percent of pet owners surveyed in the report said they adopted their pets during or after the pandemic. Among their pet-related expenditure, food products, including food and treats, accounted for more than 50 percent, averaging 154,000 won per month, a 14,000 won increase on-year.

During the same period, the market for pet food has also surged. According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., pet food sales reached 1.1 trillion won in 2023, a jump of almost 20 percent from 2020. Sales are expected to triple to 3.6 trillion won by 2027.

"The perception of pets substituting the roles traditionally held by children or spouses is on the rise," said Lee Young-ae, a consumer science professor at Incheon University. "The amount spent on pets remains considerably lower than expenditure on children or partners. That means the pet market has yet to reach its full potential.”