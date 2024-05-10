Lee Sun-kyun's posthumuous film to hit theaters in August

"The Land of Happiness," a film starring the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his appearance in the Oscar-winning flick "Parasite," will hit theaters in August, according to the film's distributor, Friday.

"The Land of Happiness" depicts the story of a lawyer, Jung In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk), who defends a soldier named Park Tae-joo (Lee Sun-kyun) during a trial involving the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, according to NEW, the film's distributor.

The film is helmed by director Choo Chang-min, who previously directed the hit history drama film "Masquerade" (2012) and the thriller flick "Seven Years of Night" (2018).

The official release date for Lee's other posthumous movie, "Project Silence," which has been invited to Midnight Screening, a noncompetition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, has not yet been decided.

In December last year, Lee was discovered dead in his car in Seoul, days after participating in the third round of police questioning regarding his alleged use of marijuana and other psychotropic drugs. He had maintained his innocence and requested to undergo a lie detector test.