    No plan to let doctors with foreign licenses practice here anytime soon: PM
    Ador CEO's dismissal to be decided on last day of May
    [Graphic News] Beer the most favored alcoholic drink by Koreans
    Science Ministry expresses regret over Japan’s pressure on Naver
    Haeundae Beach to become sand art museum in late May
    Medical professors set to take day off amid protracted walkouts by junior doctors
    Hostilities get out of hand as YouTuber murders another outside courthouse
    Police officer jumps barefoot into drainage tunnel to save man
    Lee Sun-kyun's posthumuous film to hit theaters in August
    State-led adoption system to be established to ensure adoptees' well-being, minimize overseas adoption

    Million-selling Kim Ho-yeon returns with nostalgic novel
    Aching first love in revamped coming-of-age novel 'Elsa's Ha-in'
    Time travel to retrieve lost items, relationships
    In colonial Gyeongseong, young artists gather at Western-style cafe Kakadu
    Lee Seo-su's experience opening cafe reflected in her latest novel
[New in Korean] Million-selling Kim Ho-yeon returns with nostalgic novel

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : May 11, 2024 - 16:01

"My Don Quixote" by Kim Ho-yeon (Namu Bench)

"My Don Quixote"

By Kim Ho-yeon

Namu Bench

Novelist Kim Ho-yeon, known for his bestselling "The Second Chance Convenience Store" series (previously known as the "Uncanny Convenience Store"), which has sold a whopping 1.5 million copies, returns with “My Don Quixote."

Inspired by Cervantes' "Don Quixote," the novel delves into the aspirations and pursuits of young individuals chasing their dreams, anchored in the backdrop of a bygone era.

The Don Quixote Video Store in Daejeon in 2003 served as a sanctuary for local middle school students. The amiable owner, affectionately known as Mr. Don, fostered a welcoming environment where students gathered around to watch films, read books and chatted, and ate tteokbokki together. The store became a refuge for lonely and restless adolescents seeking a hideout.

Fast forward 15 years to 2018. Sol, who was a junior producer of a popular entertainment program, returns to her hometown in despair after abrupt dismissal from the show.

Determined to embark on a new chapter in her life, Sol resolves to launch her own channel. While brainstorming, she encounters Han-bin, Mr. Don's son, at the site of the video store, now transformed into a cafe.

Sol learns that Mr. Don has been missing for three years and joins Han-bin in his search for Mr. Don, resolving to document their journey on her channel.

HarperCollins has secured the English-language rights to Kim's "The Second Chance Convenience Store," slated for release in January 2025.

