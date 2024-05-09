[New in Korean] Million-selling Kim Ho-yeon returns with nostalgic novel

"My Don Quixote"

By Kim Ho-yeon

Namu Bench

Novelist Kim Ho-yeon, known for his bestselling "The Second Chance Convenience Store" series (previously known as the "Uncanny Convenience Store"), which has sold a whopping 1.5 million copies, returns with “My Don Quixote."

Inspired by Cervantes' "Don Quixote," the novel delves into the aspirations and pursuits of young individuals chasing their dreams, anchored in the backdrop of a bygone era.

The Don Quixote Video Store in Daejeon in 2003 served as a sanctuary for local middle school students. The amiable owner, affectionately known as Mr. Don, fostered a welcoming environment where students gathered around to watch films, read books and chatted, and ate tteokbokki together. The store became a refuge for lonely and restless adolescents seeking a hideout.

Fast forward 15 years to 2018. Sol, who was a junior producer of a popular entertainment program, returns to her hometown in despair after abrupt dismissal from the show.

Determined to embark on a new chapter in her life, Sol resolves to launch her own channel. While brainstorming, she encounters Han-bin, Mr. Don's son, at the site of the video store, now transformed into a cafe.

Sol learns that Mr. Don has been missing for three years and joins Han-bin in his search for Mr. Don, resolving to document their journey on her channel.

HarperCollins has secured the English-language rights to Kim's "The Second Chance Convenience Store," slated for release in January 2025.