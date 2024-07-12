[New in Korean] 'See You Again' invites readers to heartwarming conversation over hearty meal

"See You Again"

By Kim Ji-yun

Clayhouse

Embark on a heartwarming journey with a hearty meal through “See You Again,” a new novel by bestselling author Kim Ji-yun, centered around a small "dosirak" eatery in Hyehwa-dong. (Dosirak is a meal packed in a box for school, work or a picnic.)

The story revolves around the owner, Madam Jeong Geum-nam, affectionately known as “Hyehwa-dong Grandma,” who brings together a group of people with her wholesome dosirak, helping them heal their wounds and slowly become friends and neighbors.

Jeong is a character with a vibrant personality. She dreams of becoming a New Yorker, studies English daily, uses charmingly broken Konglish, stays on top of fashion trends, practices yoga and Pilates, and enjoys coffee with vinyl records playing in the background.

Among her regulars are Son Heung-min, a middle school student whose name, identical to the superstar footballer, causes him much stress; Hae-young, a nurse in her 30s struggling with infertility; and Hae-in, a vendor with a charming voice who has a secret crush. The story, built through these and other characters, intertwines their worries and challenges, creating a burst of laughter and sympathy. The novel explores where we find the strength to heal our wounds and pains -- perhaps through a kind conversation with others over a humble meal.

Kim's previous novel, “Yeonnam-Dong's Smiley Laundromat,” translated by Shanna Tan is set to be published in English in August. It will be available in 14 countries, including Germany, France and Italy.