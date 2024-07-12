[New in Korean] Collection explores society's ethical dilemmas

Most Popular
[New in Korean] Collection explores society's ethical dilemmasBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 15, 2024 - 09:01
"International Between the Two"
By Kim Ki-tae
Munhakdongne Publishing
Writer Kim Ki-tae, who debuted in 2022, has quickly garnered attention in the literary scene, earning many recognitions such as the Young Writer Award and the Yi Sang Literary Award. In a field dominated by female writers, Kim stands out as a rare male voice among those with less than a decade-long writing career. (All recipients of the 2023 and 2024 Young Writer Awards were female, except Kim in 2024.)
His debut collection of nine short stories, "International Between the Two," features his critically acclaimed works including “All the Seas of the World,” which kicks off the collection. The story opens with the tragic encounter of Haku and Young-rok at a K-pop girl group concert. Haku mentions a rumor about a subsequent guerrilla concert outside the stadium to Young-rok, which leads to a chaotic accident that results in deaths including that of Young-rok. Haku learns about the tragedy through news reports the following day and grapples with guilt and blame as accusations fly.
The subsequent story, "Rolling Thunder Love" offers a lighter, more cheerful narrative, following Maeng-hee, a participant in a reality show, “Solo Farm,” reminiscent of the popular dating show, "I am solo." Facing ridicule for her decision to join, Maeng-hee courageously navigates the prejudices and unjust criticisms.
Through realistic narratives of familiar characters and cultural references, Kim delves into the intricate layers of individuals grappling with political and ethical dilemmas in contemporary society.
