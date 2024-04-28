Home

Zico hits the right 'Spot!'

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : April 28, 2024 - 13:32

Zico (left) and Jennie of Blackpink (KOZ Entertainment) Zico (left) and Jennie of Blackpink (KOZ Entertainment)

Rapper Zico's collaboration with Blackpink's Jennie on "Spot!" has marked a successful return for the rapper, achieving favorable results on domestic and international music charts.

The digital single, released Friday, is Zico's first release in nearly two years, after "Grown Ass Kid" in July 2022. Blending addictive melodies and a simple rhythm with Zico's powerful raps and Jennie's intense vocals, the new song captures the story of two friends who run into each other at a late-night party.

According to Zico's agency KOZ Entertainment, "Spot!" had topped three charts – new releases, rising and hot trends – on China's largest music streaming platform, QQ Music, as of Saturday at 7 p.m.

Quickly after the song’s release at 6 p.m. Friday, the song also quickly rose to the top of several domestic music charts.

“The charm of ‘Spot!’ is intuitive excitement brought by the simple arrangement and the exquisite combination of me and Jennie," Zico said through his agency shortly after the new song’s release. "I wanted to create a song that wouldn't get boring. I boldly removed unnecessary elements and emphasized the parts I wanted to emphasize."

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his solo debut, Zico is set to engage in diverse activities following the release of his new song. On Friday, he completed his first broadcast as the new host of late-night KBS music talk show "The Seasons."

Zico is also to take the stage at the Hiphopplaya Festival at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul on May 4.

