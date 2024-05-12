[Photo News] Empowering jobseekers

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (front row; second from right) and Vice Minister of Employment and Labor Lee Sung-hee (front row; third from right) pose for a photo during the launch event of the firm's social contribution program, "Hana Power On Innovative Company Internship," held at the group's headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday. Since 2018, Hana has been supporting innovative companies in hiring socially vulnerable groups, such as the disabled, young people and women who have had career breaks, facilitating job creation opportunities for around 230 firms to date. (Hana Financial Group)