    Science Ministry expresses regret over Japan’s pressure on Naver

    Hostilities get out of hand as YouTuber murders another outside courthouse

    Yoon interacts with public for 1st time since election defeat

    [Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market

    N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year

    Lee Sun-kyun's posthumuous film to hit theaters in August

    Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July

    State-led adoption system to be established to ensure adoptees' well-being, minimize overseas adoption

    [Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots

    Leader of doctors' group continues to spark controversy after 'racism' dispute

[Photo News] Empowering jobseekers

By Korea Herald

Published : May 12, 2024 - 15:37

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (front row; second from right) and Vice Minister of Employment and Labor Lee Sung-hee (front row; third from right) pose for a photo during the launch event of the firm's social contribution program, "Hana Power On Innovative Company Internship," held at the group's headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Thursday. Since 2018, Hana has been supporting innovative companies in hiring socially vulnerable groups, such as the disabled, young people and women who have had career breaks, facilitating job creation opportunities for around 230 firms to date. (Hana Financial Group)

