BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ certified 5X platinum in US

BTS’ digital single “Dynamite” has reached a new milestone in the US.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the digital single released in August 2020 was certified with "5X Platinum" for recording more than 5 million units of download sales.

This is BTS' first 5X platinum certification from RIAA.

The K-pop sensation currently has a total of nine platinum certifications from RIAA for its singles including “Idol,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” and “Butter.”

“Dynamite,” a disco-pop song that was the first English single released by the group, sent cheerful, bright messages to people across the world going through the difficult days of COVID-19 pandemic.

With “Dynamite,” the septet became the first K-pop artist to take the throne on Billboard’s Hot 100.

With the megahit single, BTS also became the first Korean act nominated for a Grammy in the best pop group performance category in 2021.

In addition, “Dynamite” received a diamond certification in the streaming category from the Recording Industry Association of Japan after surpassing 500 million streams in less than two years.

BTS members, currently serving their mandatory military duty, are expected to resume group activities in 2025 after all seven members are discharged.