Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July

Seoul's all-inclusive transit pass, the "Climate Card," will soon be available for short-term use by visitors to Korea starting in July, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Sunday.

The city's initiative to introduce a short-term pass, available for one, two, three, five, and seven days, is geared towards enhancing the user experience through its affordable pricing. City officials explained that the pass is estimated to cost around 20,000 won ($15) for a five-day duration.

This presents a more cost-effective option compared to the cash-only daily pass provided by Tmoney for foreign tourists, which is priced at 15,000 won for one day, including a 5,000 won deposit with a 500 won service fee. This pass is a hassle for foreign tourists, as they have to purchase them using cash only and retrieve their deposit money back from a ticket vending machine at subway stations, city officials explained.

Currently, the Climate Card costs 65,000 won per month, providing unlimited access to subways, buses, and public bicycles within the city. Alternatively, users have the option to pay 62,000 won to exclude the bike-sharing service from the plan.

With the introduction of the short-term pass, the card will also feature new designs inspired by the city's representative mascots and characters, aimed at attracting younger consumers, city officials said.

Seoul also plans to expand the card’s services in October by integrating a water bus service along the Han River called the Hangang River Bus.