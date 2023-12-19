Seoul’s monthly transit pass to launch Jan. 27

Seoul’s monthly transit pass, known as the “Climate Card,” will be available for use starting Jan. 27, 2024, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The Climate Card is a rechargeable monthly transit pass that gives commuters access to public transport systems within the administrative boundaries of Seoul. It is intended to help relieve the increasing cost of living and encourage public transportation use to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“The card readers installed in buses and subway stations are currently being updated and developed so that it recognizes the Climate Card as a valid transit pass,” said the Seoul Metropolitan Government in an official statement on Tuesday.

While the monthly transit pass was initially announced to have a fixed price of 65,000 won ($50), the city government has added another pass at 62,000 won. Those who purchase the 65,000 won transit pass will have access to Seoul’s subways, bus lines and the city’s bicycle-sharing services, Ttareungi. The 62,000 won transit pass provides access to Seoul’s subway and bus lines only.

For subways, the card can be used on all subway lines that run in Seoul, which include Line Nos. 1 to 9, the Ui-Sinseol, Sillim, Gyeongui-Jungang, Gyeongchun, Suinbundang and Airport lines. On all lines, the transit card will only cover costs in stations located within the administrative boundaries of Seoul. The Shinbundang Line will not be covered due to higher fare costs. For Seoul city buses, the transit card can be used on those that run only within the city, or when traveling by Seoul city bus to other metropolitan areas.

Since the initial announcement of the Climate Card, Incheon and Gimpo City in Gyeonggi Province have signed a business agreement with Seoul to adopt the monthly transit pass for commuters traveling to and from Incheon or Gimpo and Seoul.

On Nov. 17, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok signed the “Seoul-Incheon Transportation Business Agreement,” allowing commuters traveling from Incheon to Seoul by express bus to use the Climate Card. On Dec. 7, Oh and Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo also reached an agreement to adopt the Climate Card.

From April 2024, commuters traveling from Incheon can use the Climate Card to ride intercity buses to Seoul. Those traveling from Gimpo to Seoul can use it to ride intercity buses or the Gimpo Goldline subway. Commuters using the Climate Card to ride intercity buses from Incheon or Gimpo to Seoul will be expected to pay between 100,000 to 120,000 won for a monthly pass. By contrast, commuters who primarily use the Gimpo Goldline subway to commute between Gimpo and Seoul are expected to pay between 65,000 to 70,000 won a month.

The Climate Card will be available for purchase starting Jan. 23. The Seoul city government plans to launch the Climate Card in Seoul only on Jan. 27, provide card service in Gimpo and Incheon by April and expand card services to light rail and buses in areas near Seoul by July 2024. From September 2024, Seoul city says the transit pass service should also be available for the Han River water-bus, which they plan to launch by then.

The transit pass will also be available in the form of a mobile transit card through the Mobile T-Money app, limited to Android users only. Physical cards will be available for purchase from Customer Safety Centers located in subway stations servicing Line Nos. 1 to 8. The Seoul Metropolitan Government also stated that it is currently looking to expand sellers of the card outside of subway stations. Mobile cards can be topped up via Mobile T-Money, while the physical cards must be topped up in ticket booths with cash at subway stations.

Gyeonggi Province is concurrently working on introducing the Gyeonggi Pass program to reimburse public transportation expenses, planned for launch in July.